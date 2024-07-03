Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Chairman Neil Desai Sells 31,348 Shares of Stock

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) Chairman Neil Desai sold 31,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $45,454.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,260,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,282.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Neil Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Neil Desai sold 40,000 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $77,200.00.

Aadi Bioscience Trading Down 7.0 %

AADI stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90.

Aadi Bioscience last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.02). Aadi Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 61.83% and a negative net margin of 288.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aadi Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience, Inc. during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Aadi Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company's stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.

