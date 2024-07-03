AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 265,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 5.5% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $48,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.
AbbVie Trading Down 2.6 %
NYSE ABBV opened at $165.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $293.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.70 and a 52 week high of $182.89.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
