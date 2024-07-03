AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $23,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

AbbVie Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $165.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.70 and a 12-month high of $182.89. The firm has a market cap of $293.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.