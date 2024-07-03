Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Acasti Pharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Acasti Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acasti Pharma’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.64 EPS.
Acasti Pharma Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of Acasti Pharma stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. Acasti Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95.
Acasti Pharma Company Profile
Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.
