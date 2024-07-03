Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Short Interest Update

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the May 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after buying an additional 82,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 62,459 shares during the period. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $10.24.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

