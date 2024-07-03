Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 26,730 Shares

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $630,560.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,725,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,289,756.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 23,459 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.56 per share, with a total value of $552,694.04.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,850 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $300,047.50.

On Monday, June 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,081 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.22 per share, with a total value of $280,520.82.

On Monday, June 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,234 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.79 per share, with a total value of $689,032.86.

On Friday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,639 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $423,850.86.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Adams Natural Resources Fund stock opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $24.25.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Adams Natural Resources Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 59,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 57,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

