AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the May 31st total of 8,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdaptHealth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 197.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 279.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth $118,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

AdaptHealth Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $792.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AdaptHealth

(Get Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.