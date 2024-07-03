AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Short Interest Update

AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the May 31st total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
AddLife AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDLF opened at C$7.94 on Wednesday. AddLife AB has a 12 month low of C$7.94 and a 12 month high of C$7.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.94.
AddLife AB (publ) Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AddLife AB (publ)
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for AddLife AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AddLife AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.