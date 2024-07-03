Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Gap Up to $9.73

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.73, but opened at $10.13. Adecoagro shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 157,835 shares.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on AGRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adecoagro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.
Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $261.78 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.1682 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in Adecoagro by 95.5% in the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,526,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,847,000 after buying an additional 1,234,654 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Adecoagro by 10.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,932,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,379,000 after buying an additional 561,352 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 410.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 679,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 546,465 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter worth about $4,174,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the third quarter worth about $2,919,000. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
