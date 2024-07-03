Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the May 31st total of 5,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 697,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Aemetis Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $8.99.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $72.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aemetis

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aemetis

In other Aemetis news, Director John R. Block sold 51,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $180,014.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,863.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 691,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 253,745 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aemetis by 10,391.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 74,298 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMTX. StockNews.com raised shares of Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

Featured Stories

