agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.03.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGL. Citigroup began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter.

AGL opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.52. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

