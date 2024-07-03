Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,606 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,242,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $218,201,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,472,311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $174,248,000 after purchasing an additional 186,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,339,978 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $158,596,000 after purchasing an additional 146,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 912,409 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $107,984,000 after purchasing an additional 176,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $90.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.57. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,998.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $929,998.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $826,460. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

