Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Jonathan Young Sells 5,000 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 246,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,776,383.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Jonathan Young sold 2,516 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,962.24.

On Monday, June 3rd, Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $96,450.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $100,750.00.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 30.12 and a current ratio of 30.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average is $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of -0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90). Equities analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,012,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,356,000 after acquiring an additional 326,308 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 247.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,028 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,459,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after purchasing an additional 77,594 shares during the period.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

