Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Short Interest Up 10.3% in June

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the May 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. Akoya Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $7.68. The company has a market cap of $107.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19.
Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 111.80% and a negative net margin of 72.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.
Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.
