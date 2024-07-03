Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,419,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.63% of Alamos Gold worth $194,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 51,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 72,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.15.

NYSE:AGI opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $17.29.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.15 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

