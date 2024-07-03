Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Short Interest Up 7.1% in June

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,970,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the May 31st total of 6,510,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.15.

AGI opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average is $14.16. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 8.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,397,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,863,000 after buying an additional 4,009,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,669,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,371,000 after buying an additional 250,207 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 71.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,183,000 after buying an additional 2,756,759 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $64,117,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 14.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,339,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,685,000 after buying an additional 428,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

