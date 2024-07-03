Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.21% from the company’s previous close.
ALAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Alarum Technologies from $10.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Alarum Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ALAR
Alarum Technologies Price Performance
Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alarum Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a positive return on equity of 35.79%. The business had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarum Technologies
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,190,000. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Alarum Technologies
Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alarum Technologies
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- The Meaning Behind Short Interest: Beyond the Short Squeeze Hype
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Savvy Investors’ Rate Cut Portfolio: Bonds, Small Caps, Energy
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Generac Holdings Stock: Mixed Signals Leave Investors Uncertain
Receive News & Ratings for Alarum Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarum Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.