Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Short Interest Update

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.5 days.
Algoma Central Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AGMJF opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. Algoma Central has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83.
About Algoma Central
