Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 238,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $32,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Allegion by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Allegion by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,310,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,516,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 218,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,717,000 after purchasing an additional 113,227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Allegion by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 850,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,813,000 after buying an additional 19,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ALLE. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of ALLE opened at $116.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.81 and its 200-day moving average is $125.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.32%.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

