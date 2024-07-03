Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 6.8% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Applied Capital LLC FL boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 25,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 73,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 43,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.5% in the first quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 89,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.86.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,143,403 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $186.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.83 and a twelve month high of $187.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

