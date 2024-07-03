Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Trading Up 0.1%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $185.24 and last traded at $183.63. Approximately 4,076,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 21,175,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.86.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,788 shares of company stock worth $21,143,403. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 13.2% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 64,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 164.0% during the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,510,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 11.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,649,838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Alphabet by 48.1% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 88,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after acquiring an additional 28,838 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

