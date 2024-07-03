Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $183.77 and last traded at $182.21. Approximately 4,676,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 28,561,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.15.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.66.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 1.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,788 shares of company stock worth $21,143,403 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,651,000. 3G Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 72,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 183,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.