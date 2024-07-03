Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Lincoln Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Lincoln Capital LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.4% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,158,872,000 after buying an additional 13,134,632 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,700,551,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,736,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,371,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,565,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,503 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $200.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $200.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.63.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,548 shares of company stock valued at $12,180,239 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

