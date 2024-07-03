Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,983 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $200.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $200.43.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,548 shares of company stock valued at $12,180,239. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.86.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

