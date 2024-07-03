Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,377 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.2% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $200.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $200.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,548 shares of company stock valued at $12,180,239 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

