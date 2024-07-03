Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Down 0.1% Following Insider Selling

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $195.99 and last traded at $196.95. Approximately 9,336,603 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 42,655,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.20.

Specifically, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,548 shares of company stock worth $12,180,239. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

