Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Short Interest Up 15.1% in June

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 472,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Ambac Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:AMBC opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambac Financial Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Ambac Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional Trading of Ambac Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 26.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 95.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

Featured Stories

