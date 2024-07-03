Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Announces GBX 2 Dividend

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Stock Performance

Shares of AA4 opened at GBX 43.80 ($0.55) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 41.63. Amedeo Air Four Plus has a twelve month low of GBX 38 ($0.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 49.50 ($0.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £133.11 million and a PE ratio of 258.82.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Company Profile

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

