Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Announces GBX 2 Dividend

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Amedeo Air Four Plus Stock Performance
Shares of AA4 opened at GBX 43.80 ($0.55) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 41.63. Amedeo Air Four Plus has a twelve month low of GBX 38 ($0.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 49.50 ($0.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £133.11 million and a PE ratio of 258.82.
Amedeo Air Four Plus Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amedeo Air Four Plus
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- The Meaning Behind Short Interest: Beyond the Short Squeeze Hype
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Savvy Investors’ Rate Cut Portfolio: Bonds, Small Caps, Energy
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Generac Holdings Stock: Mixed Signals Leave Investors Uncertain
Receive News & Ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.