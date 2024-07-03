Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMRC. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameresco from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ameresco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ameresco from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BNP Paribas raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.31.

NYSE AMRC opened at $26.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.78. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $298.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Ameresco’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 1,215.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Ameresco by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

