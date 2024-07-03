American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Reduced by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $87.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.88 and its 200-day moving average is $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $93.44.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

