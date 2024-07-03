American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Short Interest Down 8.4% in June

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 856,200 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the May 31st total of 934,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.17 per share, with a total value of $150,204.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,204. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFG. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 402.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 10,460.0% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

American Financial Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $122.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.79. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $105.22 and a 12-month high of $137.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 21.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

