American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Short Interest Up 15.6% in June

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the May 31st total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.67.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $192.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. American Tower has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. American Tower’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

