Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

COLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average is $26.23. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

