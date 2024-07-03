Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Short Interest Update

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the May 31st total of 3,760,000 shares. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 341,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on AMPH shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.
View Our Latest Report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,000 after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 592,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,648,000 after acquiring an additional 460,473 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 449.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 793,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,082,000 after acquiring an additional 649,001 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 870.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after acquiring an additional 213,014 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 49,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 28,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.48. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $67.66.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $171.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.
