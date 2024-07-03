Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CEO Sells $2,267,000.00 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vincent Roche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $228.24 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $241.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.90. The stock has a market cap of $113.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ADI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amarillo National Bank increased its position in Analog Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

