Analysts Set Expectations for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LYV. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Northcoast Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.58.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $96.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

