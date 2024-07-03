Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Director William H. Carson Purchases 3,200 Shares

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) Director William H. Carson acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $16,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08. Annexon, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $421.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. Analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Annexon by 78.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Annexon by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Annexon in the first quarter valued at $72,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Annexon in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Annexon in the first quarter valued at $98,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANNX. Bank of America increased their price objective on Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

