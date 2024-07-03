AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Major Shareholder Maurice J. Duca Sells 3,000 Shares

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.15, for a total transaction of $729,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,936.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
AppFolio Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ APPF opened at $247.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.38 and a 200-day moving average of $220.96. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.29 and a 1-year high of $256.73.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.66 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.71.
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.
