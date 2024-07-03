Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,108 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.1% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 249,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,710,000 after buying an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Apple by 2.1% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,020,415 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $174,705,000 after purchasing an additional 21,458 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 5.2% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 535,030 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $91,603,000 after purchasing an additional 26,218 shares during the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 16.6% during the third quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 39,969 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,162 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total value of $10,188,879.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378,155.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,162 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $10,188,879.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at $84,378,155.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,355 shares of company stock valued at $34,771,329 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Up 1.6 %

AAPL stock opened at $220.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $220.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.