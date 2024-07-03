Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Hobart Private Capital LLC

Hobart Private Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,154 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 135,944 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 120,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,675,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 110,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after buying an additional 17,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ehrlich Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 6,006 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $220.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $220.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.44.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $9,262,139.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,768,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $9,262,139.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,768,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,355 shares of company stock valued at $34,771,329. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

