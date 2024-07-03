ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Down 4.4%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 152.55 and last traded at 156.50. 4,497,346 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 13,290,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at 163.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ARM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 103.68.

ARM Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is 128.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 112.89.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. The company had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 865.94 million. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ARM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in ARM during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of ARM during the first quarter worth $35,000. Naples Money Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARM by 47.8% during the first quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

