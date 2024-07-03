Artemis Alpha Trust (LON:ATS) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 4.26 Per Share

Artemis Alpha Trust (LON:ATS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.26 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Artemis Alpha Trust’s previous dividend of $2.54. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Artemis Alpha Trust Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of Artemis Alpha Trust stock opened at GBX 357 ($4.52) on Wednesday. Artemis Alpha Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 260 ($3.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 378 ($4.78). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 365.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 344.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £116.77 million, a PE ratio of 2,100.00 and a beta of 1.29.
About Artemis Alpha Trust
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Artemis Alpha Trust
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- The Meaning Behind Short Interest: Beyond the Short Squeeze Hype
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Savvy Investors’ Rate Cut Portfolio: Bonds, Small Caps, Energy
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Generac Holdings Stock: Mixed Signals Leave Investors Uncertain
Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Alpha Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Alpha Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.