Artemis Alpha Trust (LON:ATS) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 4.26 Per Share

Artemis Alpha Trust (LON:ATS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.26 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Artemis Alpha Trust’s previous dividend of $2.54. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Get Artemis Alpha Trust alerts:

Artemis Alpha Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Artemis Alpha Trust stock opened at GBX 357 ($4.52) on Wednesday. Artemis Alpha Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 260 ($3.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 378 ($4.78). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 365.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 344.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £116.77 million, a PE ratio of 2,100.00 and a beta of 1.29.

About Artemis Alpha Trust

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Artemis Alpha Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Alpha Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Alpha Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.