Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 460.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $2,634,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at $24,693,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $2,634,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,693,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,269.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,485,587. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,049 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $261.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.52 and its 200-day moving average is $242.76. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $212.39 and a 12 month high of $266.39. The firm has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

