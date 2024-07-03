Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Stock Position Reduced by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,339,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 241,524 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $61,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 716.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APAM opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.81. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $46.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

