Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Stock Position Raised by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 108.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564,549 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 2.63% of Artivion worth $22,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Artivion by 38.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion during the first quarter worth $114,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artivion by 291.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Artivion by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artivion by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artivion Price Performance

AORT stock opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45. Artivion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $26.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $97.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.30 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AORT. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

