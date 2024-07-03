Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Short Interest Down 11.2% in June

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,470,000 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the May 31st total of 12,910,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Asensus Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ASXC opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Asensus Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.36.

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 184.10% and a negative net margin of 902.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asensus Surgical will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $0.35 price objective on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional Trading of Asensus Surgical

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Asensus Surgical stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Free Report) by 834.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,368 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Asensus Surgical worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to perform performance-guided surgery for surgeons to deliver outcomes to patients.

