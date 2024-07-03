ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Down 0.3%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1,018.49 and last traded at $1,019.85. Approximately 243,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,129,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,022.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,043.00.

ASML Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $413.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $967.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $911.02.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,386,000 after purchasing an additional 572,996 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $542,710,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,921,000 after buying an additional 294,784 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 48,040.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after buying an additional 245,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 11,084.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 246,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,784,000 after buying an additional 243,850 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

