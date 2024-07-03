AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Up 1%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.60 and last traded at $11.73. Approximately 4,331,989 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 7,465,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 209.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,450,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046,667 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter valued at about $2,900,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 71.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 22,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 62.2% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 55,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

