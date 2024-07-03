AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Price Down 0.6%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.98 and last traded at $18.99. 8,155,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 36,673,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.73.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T
AT&T Price Performance
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,999,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,484,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,118,288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,888,000 after purchasing an additional 798,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AT&T by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,377,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Generac Holdings Stock: Mixed Signals Leave Investors Uncertain
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Analysts and Earnings Propel the S&P 500’s Continuous Growth
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- CrowdStrike Stock Soars, Outpacing Palo Alto in Cybersecurity
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.