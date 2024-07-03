Avalanche (AVAX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $292.27 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $10.70 billion and approximately $292.27 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $27.15 or 0.00045236 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012658 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 443,534,680 coins and its circulating supply is 394,188,310 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

